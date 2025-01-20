Joaquín Ramos Marcos, one of the best-known referees in the history of Spanish football, has died. He was 78 years old and in his last period he had been a collaborator of The Chiringuitowhich is the program that reported his death this Sunday. “This program is for you,” said Josep Pedrerol.

The emblematic referee whistled for 25 seasons, 15 of them in the First Division during 151 games. He refereed three Copa del Rey finals and was twice chosen as the best Spanish referee. He retired in the 1992-93 season.

After his retirement, he collaborated in several media outlets, such as Telemadrid, la Ser, Canal Plus, Cuatro, the Punto Pelota program on Intereconomía and El Chiringuito on Mega.