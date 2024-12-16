Carmen Borregoa collaborator on ‘Vamos a ver’ (Telecinco), left the program a few weeks ago and underwent a series of aesthetic touch-ups that she published exclusively in a well-known magazine. So, Joaquin Prat He found out in the middle of one of the broadcasts the reason for his talk show host’s absence and was completely perplexed. Well, this Monday the daughter of María Teresa Campos has returned to her job and her return has been announced as the “big moment” of the program, although the wait has not been exempt from continuous ‘teasing’ by the presenter who They have unleashed laughter on the set.

Joaquin Prat The current affairs segment of ‘Let’s see’ ended and he went to the sofa of ‘El club social’, expectant for the return of Terelu Campos’ sister. «No, it’s just that of course, right now I’m visualizing Carmen Borrego naked in the cinema, even more so now, with the chassis that she has left,” the presenter said sarcastically, referring to his partner’s new physique, taking advantage of the last topic they had discussed at the discussion table.

Verónica Dulanto, co-presenter of the Telecinco morning show, collected the first impressions of Carmen Borregowho appeared with his back to the screen protecting his new face, and after speaking briefly with her, he gave the turn to Joaquin Prat who again made a comment with seconds about his partner from ‘Let’s see’.

[Macarena Gómez, molesta contra ‘Espejo Público’: «No se puede difamar»]









“How great! I look forward to welcoming you here, Carmen, a huge kiss,” he conveyed. Joaquin Prat to Carmen Borrego before going to an advertising break, using ‘indirect’ once again. “We take a break to digest or prepare,” said the presenter of ‘Let’s see’, which sparked laughter among the ‘El club social’ talk show host of ‘Let’s see’.

Carmen Borrego, collaborator of ‘Let’s see’, has returned to her position after having several aesthetic touch-ups.



“Why are you laughing?” Joaquín Prat asked the collaborators of the Telecinco morning show with a tone, who answered him openly. “You are funny today,” they replied to the morning journalist from the television network. Mediaset making it clear that they had caught all the comments with ‘disgust’ towards Carmen Borrego.