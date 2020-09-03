Joaquín Prat has returned from his vacation experiencing one of the most tense interviews since he took charge of Four a day. This Wednesday, the presenter interviewed Esteban Cabal, a denialist doctor who claimed that “There is a pandemic because the WHO has declared it” but what, in his opinion, the lethality of the coronavirus is not alarming.

Furthermore, Cabal harshly criticized the media, accusing them of “Terrorize the population” with the information they disseminate: “I ask Mediaset (and other networks) to rectify the information that was given about a gynecologist who said that one of the protesters from Colón had entered his hospital with bilateral pneumonia caused by COVID. It is malicious news and what you do is terrorize the population because you are informational terrorists”.

At the end of the doctor’s speech, Prat limited himself to saying goodbye with a: “See you never, bye”. Cabal wanted to keep talking, but the presenter gave him no choice. Cruz Morcillo, a collaborator with whom he has worked for years, stated that he had never seen his partner “react like this”, without allowing a dialogue.

Monica Sanz also faced a denier

This is not the first time that a coronavirus denier has created an uncomfortable situation in Cuatro. A few weeks ago, Monica Sanz, substitute for Prat during his break, interviewed on this same program Fernando Luiz Vizcaino, who only allowed the presenter to ask him questions.

To begin the interview, Sanz asked him why he was not wearing the mask at the demonstration that took place in Colón, and of which he was the organizer. Vizcaíno answered very bluntly: “Because we didn’t feel like it. Me I haven’t put on a mask since this story started. Everyone is free to do whatever you want”. In addition, he reproached Sanz for not taking her on the program: “Are you aware that you are questioning me when the law forces me to wear a mask even when distances are kept and you don’t wear it? “. The presenter tried to get out of the situation by stating that she only took it off on the set, where she maintains a” strict safety distance from the collaborators at the table. “

Cruz also tried to discuss with him why he thinks that COVID-19 does not exist when in Spain it has caused almost 30,000 deaths. “It is not understood that, in March, many patients died from the pneumonia caused by the coronavirus and that, now, it is a simple cold. We think that all those older people died from some substance that was inoculated in the flu vaccine“he replied.

Finally, Mónica Sanz dismissed the interview also tense: “Out of respect for the victims of COVID-19, I am going to dismiss this interview because he has not provided us with any evidence to support his theories. In any case, I thank you for helping us at Cuatro al día ”. “You haven’t provided any proof of anything either,” Vizcaíno replied, visibly upset.