The trust that Unicorn Content and Mediaset España have placed in Joaquín Prat (Madrid, 48 years old) in recent years has made the presenter participate in all slots of the grid. He has been through the magazines The summer program, four a day, It’s already noon and the documentary The Charmer’s Hunt. Since last Monday, he has become the main presenter of We’ll see, Telecinco’s morning show, far from the shadow of Ana Rosa Quintana. It is 12 in the morning on a day in early September and you are having your second coffee of the day. Alone, long and without sugar.

Ask. Will the Joaquín Prat of this stage be the one who freed himself from the shadow of Ana Rosa in four a day?

Answer. Out of the respect I have for Ana Rosa, she had another role in her program. It was her farm and I was the foreman. In Four to the dayI don’t know if it was because of the pandemic, we were all scared, the one who spoke was Joaquín, father, partner, son, friend… It wasn’t just the guy on TV. I forgot that he was a presenter to tell the topics, approaching the lives of the viewer and the interviewees.

It doesn’t seem fair to me that we remember the Teresa of the last stage, which distorts the great woman and professional that she was.

Q. When his network and his production company asked him to take charge of four a day, told them that they were doing a job for him. But then his interventions went viral almost daily.

R. When I arrived, it was a hopeless program. And we go back to the hearing. I got rid of all the burdens I was carrying and found my place on TV. He spoke with the livers. The first time I blurted out, I was surprised that no boss caught my attention. Now I want to be that Joaquín. When they asked me to leave to go to It’s already noon, I didn’t see it clearly. It was like leaving my son alone at home while I went to take care of someone else’s child.

Q. The days they subjected him to, with two magazine shows a day, were marathons.

R. I owe it to my network and my production company. But chain Ana Rosa’s program with It’s already noon It was like driving four hours at 80 mph and then a final stretch where I had to go 200, just when I was most tired. It has been an exhausting season for me.

Q. Has it taken a toll on you?

R. It bothers me, because they have told me that it has taken its toll on the viewer; They saw me as more tense and distant. I don’t like not being up to my job. I know the reasons, I have reset and am starting a new stage.

It is the most exciting season of the last decade. In all bands and genres.

Q. We’ll see It will almost completely dispense with the political part.

R. I confess that I feel a little orphaned, although also somewhat relieved. Politics on television compromises you a lot and does not have the impact you think it will have. The morning viewer is saturated after so many electoral calls. But that is the bull that Ana Terradillos has to deal with in The critical look…

Q. This season, there is a lot of competition on general television.

R. It is the most exciting season of the last decade. In all bands and genres. The one who wins is the viewer. There are people in this profession who forget that we are working for those at home. He drops his thing and leaves.

Q. They have the opportunity to attract back the viewer who has gone to the streaming.

R. My great hope is to be able to recover the young people. My son watches YouTube and the things he sees… We are going to make them idiots. It can also happen with TV, but it is our responsibility to make them see that the world around them is beyond easy consumption. That everything has a certain depth charge so that they flee from hoaxes and fake news.

Joaquín Prat, host of ‘Let’s see’, heir to ‘The Ana Rosa program’. Santi Burgos

Q. But the screen has always evolved. From his father’s nightly galas with Laura Valenzuela, glamorous and watching each other on American television, he moved on to closer formulas.

R. I’m a big fan of swearing, but elegance should never be lost on television. Ana Rosa taught me that. At certain moments, elegance, education and knowing how to live have been lost.

Q. So will Ana Rosa recover elegance for Telecinco afternoons?

R. Was it lost? (laughs). I think it will mark a turning point. Save me It is the history of television for its innovation, but… I’m going to get wet: histrionics are like buying a yellow car. He loves it, but two days later he’s sick and tired of it. If you had bought a gray one, it would last longer.

Q. Do you think a lot about your father?

R. I think he would be proud of me. But I wonder what he would say to me if I could have called him five minutes before leaving on the set of We’ll see.

Q.And what would I say to him?

R. He would tell me: “Don’t cheat. There are no characters on television. People buy you for who you are. For people to love you, you first have to love people.” Then she would tell me: “How is my grandson? If you don’t come to eat paella on Sunday, I’ll cut your balls.” He spoke like that. A civil war happened…

My great hope is to be able to recover the young people. My son watches YouTube and the things he sees… We are going to make them idiots.

Q. It taught him to share a part of his private life with the viewer.

R. I remember that when he was doing radio, we would go down to Gran Vía and he would spend hours signing autographs. With personalized dedication. I thought, as my son thinks now, that they were stealing my time with my father. He taught me that returning that affection goes in the salary.

Q. You also started your profession in radio.

R. It gave me humility. She taught me that you are just as valid having a coffee as you are being in front of the microphone. Once, I spent an entire early morning doing a report and it didn’t appear on the air. I got angry because he was a kid and Iñaki Gabilondo put me down. Again, he let me interview my father 10 years after his death, with cuts from old interviews.

Q. You say that Gabilondo helped you, but that José María García did not.

R. It’s not that she didn’t help me… she told me to call her and she never answered. He would be busy. People will say I’m a plug-in. He has screwed us. If I have my father in the profession, he has died and I have no one to help me… Well, I knock on many doors. My father always told me to do radio. I started as an intern at SER and stayed. I hope to come back one day. Television came to me, I didn’t look for it.

Q. Speaking of myths, how do you remember María Teresa Campos?

R. He was always close to my family during my father’s illness. That leaves its mark when you’re 20 years old and you’re not used to dealing with death. She was a journalistic genre in herself. It doesn’t seem fair to me that we remember the Teresa of the last stage, which distorts the great woman and professional that she was.

Q. Does that negative stage include the reality of The Fields on Telecinco?

A: Yeah.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.