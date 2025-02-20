Last Wednesday, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez left Gran Canaria and set up to Seville. However, the press was waiting for them both on the island and on its arrival in the Peninsula and, tired of being in the center of the controversy, Anabel had a encounter with the reporters.

Pushing the soul cart, both’s daughter, Anabel repeated, on several occasions, that they left it “quiet” and that there was “a minor” to which it had to “protect”. The reporters, meanwhile, assured him that Alma was not going to leave in any image and just wanted to know the exact reason for the family’s trip.

This Thursday, from the set of Let’s seethe collaborators have commented on the tension that was breathed at Seville airport and Joaquín Prat wanted to send a message and advice to the influencer.

“No one endures such a thorough follow -up by the press, especially before a news and, even, being positive because it is not pleasant, but that is why I I recommend Anabel to change your attitude“The morning presenter said.

“It doesn’t have to be the most nice in the world, just say nothing. A little, the attitude his mother, Merchi, has had, during every day that the girl has been admitted, “added Joaquín Prat.