The island of temptations It has become one of the most followed programs nationwide and that, with this last season, thanks to the television moments of José Carlos Montoya, one of the participants, has made the leap to the international level.

However, despite the success of the format, there are many voices that criticize the purpose of the Telecinco contest: to test couples to Check whether they are able to resist or not temptation that lives with them 24 hours in a dream village.

Given the success of the program, the rest of Telecinco spaces dedicate much of their time to comment on what happened in each of the episodes, where Montoya always ends up having, in one way or another, a great prominence.

Thus, this Thursday, just before finishing the section dedicated to the current issues of Let’s seeJoaquín Prat has allowed his morning employees to discuss the impact of the ‘Montoya Phenomenon’.

However, before leaving for advertising, the presenter of the Telecinco program has looked at his camera and, very serious, has addressed the audience: “The vote is the same as yours, do not forget it …”. A comment that has unleashed the laughs on the set of the program.