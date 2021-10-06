Joker, with Joaquin phoenixNot only was it a box office hit, it is also considered one of the best movies in the “superhero” genre in recent years. Once fans had a chance to see her all over the world, they immediately triggered different types of requests, all with one common goal: to make Phoenix reprise the role for a sequel.

Even before it was released, Todd Phillips, project director, said they had no intention of releasing sequels or spin-offs, since this was a story that I wanted to tell in a single movie. Own Phoenix He said that he personally did not like these types of films due to the enormous commitment he had to have towards the role. Well, in new statements for The Playlist, He said that he would be willing to reprise the character, but he is not one hundred percent sure that it could happen.

“There are a couple of things we could do with the Joker that we could explore in more detail. But will we ever do it? I do not know.”

In the middle of this year, rumors began to heat up about a potential sequel to Joker, although since then, we have not had any information about it. We may have some news about this during the DC FanDome 2021, which will take place next October 16.

Editor’s note: Like many other people, I also quite enjoyed the movie of Joker. However, I also agree that the story told to us over the course of those two hours was more than enough for this portrayal of the villain, and I would prefer that the Batman from Robert Pattinson face a younger version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Via: IGN