American actor Joaquin Phoenix will play the role of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in Kitbag, directed by Ridley Scott. As the portal notes Deadline, the name of the picture comes from the saying: “Every soldier carries a marshal’s baton in his knapsack.”

Sources of the publication said that the plot of the tape will be built around the life of Napoleon before he became emperor, his desire for power, uneasy relations with his wife and Josephine’s only true love, writes “Moscow 24”…

As reminds REGNUM, the last project of Joaquin Phoenix was the Joker movie comic strip.

Ridley Scott also intends to launch the picture into production after finishing work on the drama about the fashion house “Gucci” with Lady Gaga as Patricia Reggiani. He is going to start filming this film next March in Italy.

And currently the director is completing the shooting of the historical drama “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jody Comer and Ben Affleck. The release of the painting is scheduled for early 2021.

