American actor Joaquin Phoenix, brother of fellow actors River Phoenix, Rain, Summer and Liberty Phoenix, will play a gay man for the first time in a movie about to be shot.

The above is revealed by the filmmaker Todd Haynes in Cannes, this in an interview for ‘Les Inrockuptibles’, and anticipates that it will be set in the 30s. Regarding the story, in this account the love relationship between two men.

This project represents an opportunity for Todd Haynes to work for the first time with joaquin phoenixwho will play a homosexual for the first time in his film career.

Joaquin Phoenis has starred in important films in Hollywood, including ‘Gladiator’, ‘She’, ‘Every man needs a guide’ and how to forget the crime clown in ‘Joker’, which allowed him to win an Oscar during 2020.

“I am very excited about this project!”, says Todd Haynes in the same interview and without citing the start of filming or the name of the film, he anticipates that it will be a great premiere for 2024.

Todd Haynes is currently promoting the film ‘May December’, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moorewhich recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Regarding Joaquin Phoenix, in various news portals it is shared that among his next projects, in addition to the Todd Haynes film, he contemplates starring in ‘Napoleon’, where he will give life to Napoleon Bonaparte and then another called ‘Polaris’, with director Lynne Ramsay and her wife Rooney Mara.

