Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, a couple in real life, will meet again on the screen in a movie called Polaris and will be directed by Scottish Lynne Ramsay.

After working together on Her (204), María Magdalena (2018) and Don’t worry it won’t go far (2018), Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will be under the command of Ramsay, who has already directed him in You will never be safe (2017).

“He’s crazy but he’s the best actor I’ve ever met. Everything he does on the set has a reason, “Ramsay told the newspaper. The Spanish during his participation in the Valencia International Film Festival, where he was awarded the Luna de Valencia award in recognition of his career, which includes titles such as We need to talk about Kevin or Morvern’s journey.

The details of the plot and the genre of the project remain secret. Cryptically, Ramsay anticipated: “It is much more difficult when you make an original idea like this, but it is impossible not to get excited when you are preparing a movie with Joaquin.”

Ekaterina Samsonov, Lynne Ramsay and Joaquin Phoenix at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. AFP Photo

A couple united by the cinema

Phoenix and Mara they met while filming Herby Spike Jonze. Four years later they met again on the set of Maria Magdalenaby Garth Davis, in which he played Jesus Christ and Mara, the title character. Their romantic relationship began that year.

In 2019, after three years of relationship, they got engaged. At the end of September 2020, lthe couple announced that they had had their first child, River, called thus in homage to the late brother of Joaquin. Polaris it will be their fourth film together.

Ramsay is currently developing two more projects: Stone Mattress, the adaptation of a short story by Margaret Atwood (author of The Handmaid’s Tale), Y The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, a film version of Stephen King’s best-seller.



Joaquin Phoenix, an actor who always draws attention. AFP photo

For its part, Phoenix has in its portfolio Disappointment Blvd., where it will be directed by Ari Aster, Kitbagby Ridley Scott; Y C’mon C’mon by Mike Mills. while Mara will film Women Talkingby Sarah Polley, and Nightmare alleyby Guillermo del Toro.

Joker 2 is coming

In addition, according to The Hollywood Reporter the sequel to Joker continues in development. There is no official confirmation from Warner Bros. But, although it was conceived as an independent film, without sequels or connections to other films in the DC Universe, the ending left a place for a probable continuation.

In principle, director Todd Phillips had denied that there was a second Joker, for the reasons mentioned and also that the story closed perfectly and I was far from the superhero cinema.



Rooney Mara, a versatile actress and partner of Joaquin Phoenix ..

But that would have changed after Phoenix will be offered a salary of $ 50 million for two more films embodying Batman’s arch enemy.

According to the British newspaper The Daily Mirror, that was the offer to convince him to bring Arthur back to life not only in a sequel, but also in a possible third installment. “It is still being negotiated, but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very committed to that,” a source told the newspaper.

