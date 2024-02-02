With a card of 59 strokes, 12 strokes under par, The Chilean golfer Joaquín Niemann was the leader of the first day of the inaugural event of the LIV Golf-2024, this Friday at the El Camaleón course of the Mayakoba tourist complex, in Playa del Carmen (east).

Niemann, from the Torque GC team, had a tour of 10 birdies plus an eagle and with this the Spanish Jon Rahm shone more, who joined as a great figure for this LIV Golf season after his controversial departure from the PGA Tour.

“It was an incredible round, I played solid from the beginning,” Niemann said at the end of the day. “It was good to hit good tee shots on the last two holes that are a little tricky, especially 16, 18 and No. 1.”

Niemann's round was the best by a Latin American professional golfer in history.

Second place on the first day belonged to the American Patrick Reed, from the 4Aces GC team, who scored 7 under par with seven birdies, the last four in a row.

The Spanish Sergio García, of Fireballs GC, was the third best golfer on Friday with 6 under par after a course in which eight birdies – four in the first holes – and also two bogeys. And Jon Rahm finished in fourth position with a card of seven birdies plus two bogeys.

At the end of the first day, Rahm admitted that he felt “nervous because I am aware that there was some attention on me and how I was going to compete, but then I calmed down a lot, I was happy to compete.”

Regarding the classification of the 13 teams, Torque GC was in front with 13 strokes under par, followed by a second place shared by Cleeks GC and 4Aces GC with -8. Rahm's Legion XIII is in seventh position with -4.

For Torque GC, Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz finished in ninth place, with 68 strokes, three under par.

Positions

Individual

1. Joaquín Niemann (CHI/Torque GC) -12

2. Patrick Reed (USA/4Aces GC) -7

3. Sergio García (ESP/Fireballs GC) -6

4. Jon Rahm (ESP/Legion XIII) -5

4. Laurie Canter (ENG/wildcard) -5

4. Richard Bland (ENG/Cleeks GC) -5

7. Dustin Johnson (USA/4Aces GC) -4

7. Dean Burmester (RSA/Stinger GC) -4

9. Sebastián Muñoz (COL/Torque GC) -3

9. Charles Howell III (USA/Crushers GC) -3

9. Marc Leishman (AUS/Ripper GC) -3

Team classification

1. GC Torque -13

2. Cleeks GC-8

2. 4Aces GC -8

4.Stinger GC-6

4. Ripper GC-6

6. Crushers GC-5

7. Legion XIII -4

7. Fireballs GC -4

9. Iron Heads GC-3

10. Smash GC -1

11. RangeGoats GC E

12. HyFlyers GC +1

13. Majesticks GC +4

