The Cruz Azul Football Club suffered another painful 3-1 defeat this last Sunday against Querétaro, on the corresponding matchday 9 of Apertura 2023 played at the Azteca Stadium. A result that turned the panorama of the cement team upside down, which remains at the bottom of the general classification with only five points.
Other news related to Liga MX:
So far from clearing up the doubts that exist about the celestial entity, Joaquin Moreno It further strained the atmosphere. And after six coached games, the Machine coach recognized that the time had come to adjust his football proposal that he had maintained since he took the reins of the team to replace Ricardo Ferretti.
“As for the idea or the game model, I will have to rethink some things,” was the controversial statement of Joaquin Moreno in a prey conference after the defeat.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“That is what I will have to consider and prioritize the results. We intended to achieve that stability through the model, but each model also has an evolution and I will have to improve it so that we can obtain the results, which are urgently needed.”
– Joaquin Moreno.
The press and fans have accused the team of Dark predictable due to the few variants it has had.
“I have tried to make a proposal more towards a purposeful team, but I will have to see if that is convenient or we will have to look for another option or another way (…) First we wanted to stabilize, but perhaps we have to go back and reflect on that and surely it can “There must be a change in structure to get the best performance from the entire team,” he said.
#Joaquín #Morenos #SEVERE #selfcriticism #poor #results #Cruz #Azul