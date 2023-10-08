Cruz Azul is having one of its worst campaigns in many years. The cement team is in 15th place in the general table of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League with just 11 points in 12 games.
The La Noria team still has a chance of entering the playoffs, but its performance on the field does not give rise to encouraging predictions.
In its most recent presentation, the Celeste Machine fell by a score of 1-4 against Pumas at the Azteca Stadium.
During the first half, Cruz Azul had a good performance on the field, but in the second half Pumas was much superior and passed over the Light Blue Machine.
Some fans of the cement club and journalists criticized the statements of coach Joaquín Moreno at the end of the match against Universidad Nacional.
In the post-match conference, Moreno hinted that Antonio Mohamed, Pumas coach, tactically surpassed him and that was the reason for the difference in the score.
This is what Joaquín Moreno declared:
“They started with a 4-4-2 and our line of five with our midfielders managed to overcome them (…) In the second half they changed with a line of five and it was even. The game was going to be decided by an individuality (…) In the end they managed to achieve it and we didn’t”
– Joaquin Moreno
Despite the poor results of the Machine, a few weeks ago the board confirmed Moreno in his position and assured that he will conclude the tournament at the head of the cement squad.
