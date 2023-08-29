Blue Cross gave a real bell on matchday 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The Celestial Machine came to the Steel Giant as the perfect victim, but the team led by Joaquín Moreno achieved victory against Monterrey against all odds.
The La Noria team came to this match in the basement of the general table, with four defeats and a draw behind them. This Sunday, August 28, the cementers beat Rayados by a score of 1-2, with goals from Diber Cambindo and Moisés Vieira accompanied by a great defensive performance by Colombian defender Willer Ditta.
After this unexpected triumph, the Machine left last place in the general table and rose to 16th place. Joaquín Moreno, Cruz Azul strategist, highlighted the attitude of his players in this tough duel against Rayados and assured that the team can compete against anyone in the 2023 Apertura.
The engineer Moreno also stated that his team will have an offensive and purposeful stance for the remainder of the season.
“We will try to be a team that can take the initiative, stand in the opposite field wherever we go. Try to go for the three points, today we are given. Recognizing Monterrey that today made us withdraw and suffer a little, but in the end we knew in the situation we were in and the fact that we got the three points makes us happy (…) Monterrey is a great team that plays very well and is very well managed. So we knew about that… in the end we will try to Where we are, try to get the three points”
– Joaquín Moreno in conference
On matchday 7, Cruz Azul will host América at the Azteca Stadium. Will the cement workers be able to prevail against one of the strongest squads in Liga MX?
