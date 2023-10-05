The coach of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, Joaquin Morenowas more than satisfied with the victory of the Machine at the Victoria Stadium by 1-3 in a press conference, however, he asks to remain humble and now focus on the next game against Club Universidad Nacional the following weekend in the date 12.
“You have to take it with your feet on the ground, there is a committed group and they want to reverse things. They do what they can, but now we have to focus, we have Pumas and the remainder of the tournament. It is a victory that gives us joy, but we think about Pumas and we think about facing them on Saturday.”
Likewise, he pointed out that the group finally played what they were looking for, because now there is nothing to interrupt the work of the club.
“The group has worked hard, we had a difficult start in terms of registrations, selection, and the Leagues Cup that did not allow us to work. We have been together for two weeks and there is a commitment. With Querétaro we hit rock bottom, the group has closed and we do not allow failures for the institution where we are,” he explained.
As for the scorer of the night who finished with a hat-trick, Angel Sepúlveda, Dark He noted that “he has worked hard, he had earned the opportunity, consider starting him because of the type of game,” although he also highlighted the work of the South American Diber Changing.
“I hope they are motivated to contribute to the team, mainly it is part of everyone’s effort. The team has come together better. Today it was Ángel’s turn, but it was Antuna’s turn, Moisés’ turn to try to contribute. “We found the balance we were needing,” he explained.
Finally, Joaquin Moreno He stated that: “we know that we have a debt with our people, we hope to be able to receive their support and correspond to the locality of our great fans,” he stated.
