After the departure of coach Ricardo Ferretti from Cruz Azul, the helmsman who has been in charge of the Machine is Joaquin Moreno.
The former player already knows what it is to take the reins of the club, since even before the arrival of ‘Tuca’, he was the one who directed some matches.
In this regard, Moreno said he was grateful for the teaching that Ricardo Ferretti left him, and he knows that it is a difficult moment, since he created a strong bond with the Brazilian technical director.
“When you work with them, you create ties, it’s difficult and it’s not nice (that they get fired). As a professional, you have to give to the institution that gives you confidence. I had to support him at the time and I am very grateful to him. He is someone I admire a lot. It is a historical fact. I only have words of gratitude. He is an example”he commented in an interview.
Now, Joaquín Moreno will not be interim, since the high command of La Noria have decided to give him the opportunity to take over the club in the remainder of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
“I think I have the capacity. I also have a commitment to the group to manage. When there are changes like this, it is normal for there to be distrust and uncertainty. I will try to get the group out. The idea is that they also feel supported. You have to work as a team so that we do well. I know that there is a complicated environment, but we have to get up”he stated.
“It is an opportunity that I was looking for and that I want to take advantage of. We are all interim because we depend on the results. I have already been with a lot of people and I hope that all this knowledge can be transferred to the club”sentenced.
