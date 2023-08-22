Colombian soccer player Diber Cambindo arrived in 2023 for the Blue Cross Blue Machine. And although he has been with the cement growers for a very short time, the fans have thrown everything at the player, even asking Joaquin Moreno to use a boy from the Sub 23 as a center forward instead of the coffee attacker.
However, Cambindo surprised everyone last Sunday, when he made his debut as a scorer for the cement growers, putting, at that time, the tie at one on the score of the match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna.
At the end of the meeting, Joaquin Moreno praised the Colombian soccer player. Highlighting his virtues and confirming him as a benchmark for attack… for the moment.
“He has been given confidence, he knows he is the starter because he is number nine. He is good at attacking spaces, he is combative, he has good attributes, he has been showing it, he scored his goal and it is important, the rest will fall with more opportunities and with more confidence he will have to score two goals so that he has the goalscoring quota that he had in Colombia at some point.”
– Joaquin Moreno.
Despite not having obtained the victory, the coach of the Máquina Celeste said he was satisfied with the actions of his team. Highlighting the opportunities that Antuna and Tabó had. ‘The attack was distributed among all. We will try to continue like this the engineer pointed out.
Blue Cross and Saints Lagoon they drew 2-2 at the Azteca stadium. Duel corresponding to matchday number four of the 2023 Apertura tournament. It was Joaquin Moreno’s first match as technical director of the Machine. Previously, he had directed the cement growers as an interim, obtaining two wins in the two games that he was in charge.
