Out of nowhere and almost magically, Cruz Azul beat the Puebla team 3-1, thus achieving the first triumph for the La Noria team that comes from signing the worst start to the tournament in the club’s history. It is more than clear that the bulk of the squad was not satisfied with the technical direction of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, because overnight there was not only a change in the quality of football played, but also in the attitude they showed inside the field last Friday.
A history of the machine, on and off the field, was in charge of standing up for the team and signing the victory from the technical direction. Joaquín Moreno, a man who has been at La Noria for a year looking for an opportunity and has only appeared in the form of interim, the same formula that could be repeated for the midweek duel against Atlas, since Moreno will be on the bench once for the celestial
Sources report that the search for the coach continues but it is living much calmer right now due to the presence of Moreno. This being the case, and although the new coach of the club is expected to be announced this week, it is a fact that the duel against Altas next Wednesday will be directed once again by Joaquín, who seeks to send a message of preparation and where he indicates that he is ready for the first team in the near future.
