IN DOUBT ITS CONTINUITY 🤓

Cruz Azul added its first victory of the tournament at the hands of Joaquín Moreno, who was questioned about his continuity.

☝🏼 The strategist was clear, maybe later he could give himself the opportunity, meanwhile he waits for the coach to support him. pic.twitter.com/5MUjsbVUlZ

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) February 19, 2023