Blue Cross He is still involved in the fight to qualify for the Apertura 2023 league of the Liga MX. The Celeste Machine has had a nightmare tournament, but a perfect finish—and a miracle—could bring it closer to playing in the play-in. This weekend, the Celeste Machine did its thing and defeated León.
The La Noria team, with a solitary goal from Ángel Sepúlveda, defeated León on matchday 14. With this result, the cement producers reached 14 points (product of four wins, two draws and eight losses) and rose to 16th place in the general ranking.
Although the play-in positions still seem far away, Joaquín Moreno, coach of the Celeste Machine, stated that the celestial team will fight for qualification until the end and that they are already thinking about the duel against FC Juárez.
“It has been an irregular tournament. We talked about it internally as a group. What we want is to try to do, as we have always done, give our best effort. As Uriel (Antuna) mentioned yesterday, we will fight as long as there is the possibility (…) “We are calm, happy for the victory, but also recovering to be able to play on Wednesday with Juárez. For us who have been saying that there is no margin, there is still the possibility and we will kill ourselves to reach the play-in.”
– Joaquin Moreno
Cruz Azul will face FC Juárez next Wednesday, November 1 at the Azteca Stadium. In their last five matches, the Machine has three wins, one loss and one draw.
#Joaquín #Moreno #words #Cruz #Azul #fans #wanted #hear