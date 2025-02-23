A man was walking with his cane on the street, he stopped our interviewee, looked at him seriously and said: “You are the man of the four ‘C’: clear, concise, convincing and forceful.” And so Joaquín Moeckel speaks -a lawyer who defines himself as “free” … And with the title of the Order of Civil Merit- when we ask him about the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) presented at Congress to repeal the law that declares cultural heritage cultural heritage.

“It’s a real shame.” Torticero use of the spirit of the norm is being made. What is an ILP? A way of making direct democracy. It is good that people know that there can be no popular legislative initiative in criminal, tax or constitutional matters. But of other matters, such as that of the sovereign people who moved with the illusion of achieving the law that declared Spanish heritage.

—The antis could use speech in reverse …

“Let’s not fool ourselves.” People who have promoted this are moved by interest spuries of political parties. And that’s not right. That is not born from the people. And yet, the popular legislative initiative to declare bullfighting cultural heritage is born from the people. It will be a part of the town, but was born from the town. However, this platform is indicated by Podemos and add. Therefore, it is not direct democracy, this is democracy moved by two parties, one thing chiripitifláutica.

“Cana can to give animalism lessons?”

—He must give them, because the lessons that we give are precisely those contrary to what they do. Look, we are going to make a law of feminism, but we are going to mess with all the women of the party and we are going to harass them sexually, huh, a friend, friend Errejón? Of course, I am the Adalid of Feminism. If the lessons that give animalism are exactly the same, I see Errejón already purse in the bulls. Because they do just the opposite of what they preach. They are magnificent to give lessons, because they do not meet any.

—What future predicts for this ILP against bullfighting?

“It is in the hands of a game called PSOE.” It has a name and surname.

“And what expects a party that moves in ambiguity?”

“I said, I would leave freedom to vote.” I am not asking a deputy to vote in favor of bulls; I want you to vote in favor of common sense and favor of the spirit of norms. Popular legislative initiatives are to promote, not for ‘Slot’.

“In Catalonia they gave the tip …

“That is a complex issue.” Our beloved Constitutional Court has sometimes been Regulín. When he said that the bulls could not be prohibited, we were very happy, but the sentence had very bad ideas: they gave a kind of tutorial on how to load them.

“Will bulls go to Barcelona?”

“There is no will, but commercial interests.” Very good fairs were made before abolition to seek good compensation. It is sad, but it is the feeling I have. They were preparing the crime.

“What should the bull world do?”

“Len the squares.” The movement is demonstrated walking and giving the face. Make your people see that it is not a bull thing, but a thing of all. Freedom attacks, and freedom is around the world. I remember when we threw the speech how much we move in GDP, etc. My speech is the opposite: “We are few in the world, we are vulnerable, we are subject to protection.” Or is it that we are in the field of ideology and not in that of culture?

“In the background, the echoes of” It is not culture, it is torture. “

—This is very important: neither the bull is torture nor the bullfighter is a torturer. The torturer does not risk absolutely anything. The bullfighter risks his own life.

–Abert Serra extolled this week in Barcelona the truth without shortcuts of the party, something that is reflected in ‘Solitude afternoons’.

—Andrés Roca Rey has done a great favor to bullfighting lending himself and assuming the risks of bullfighting figure. You have to thank, like Albert Serra, who I give them, because it has left the complexes and has exposed the crudeness of the reality of the world of bull. In a time when the Minister of Culture, or of disguise and nonsense, eliminates the National Prize, it turns out that the sector of the progressive left – which appropriates the cinema – rewards a bullfighting film. It has remained as a Cagancho in Almagro. The attacks are shameless: first, Yolanda Díaz wants to deprive the bullfighting sector of unemployment aids in the COVID; Then, iceta removes the cultural bonus; Then, Urtasun eliminates the National Prize in an action contrary to the law. These people do not find out that they are subject to the empire of the law and that they must comply with it.

—In change, the same day (that of the ILP), Urtasun celebrated the more than 700,000 antis firms.

“They have not achieved or people who go to sales in a season (almost one million).” A single place! What shame that of the minister. Of course, so much imposition has generated a reaction and the rebellion of going to the bulls.

“Are the bullfighting professionals of the attacks?”

—In absolute, although there are many and it is not the same, for example, the life of a bullfighter than that of a picador. Doing for the party is what they did, for example, Morante with the hundred runs or Ponce in the Covid. In general, there is a short -term vision.

“That vision is the lament of TV.”

“The hunger has joined with the desire to eat.” There was a lentil operator, if you want you take them and if you don’t leave them. It cannot be simplified by saying that there has been a false step of some entrepreneurs. Here there was a channel that was the king of the Mambo and, fifteen days before, said that “we will see if we television” and “it is what there is.” Another thing I say: you have to come cried at home.

—The paradox is given that in Seville there is a lawsuit with OneToro and, at the same time, the option of giving some runs is negotiated. How is the matter?

—It is a question that Don Ramón Valencia must answer more than me, but it is public that we have filed a demand against OneToro for the non -broadcast of San Miguel. On the other hand, it is true that there has been an approach, both in Seville and in other places, and it will be the company who will value, if there were TV, the number of celebrations, the amount and opinion of the right -handed ones. The entrepreneur is the sufferingman, who rides the show, who plays his rooms, but there are banderilleros, choppers, sword young men and even an aid with image rights. The same and I ask for them (laughs).

—It was referring to Morante, with whom he won the demand against Peter Janssen, the wandering Dutch.

“If we want to be inserted into society, we have to do the things that society does.” And that did Morante. This man is assaulting me, he is insulting me, he is accusing me of being a murderer. This is fixed in court, with a claim for slander. And he did so. By the way, Peter Janssen’s brave, in case he is reading us, was very brave to jump to the ring, with the dead bull of course, but was not so brave to attend to his dogs, abandoned in Don Benito. That the animalist, the Dutch animalist. And, above all, it was not so brave because locating it cost us blood, sweat and tears. I got to a run to Don Benito to see if he was going and gave the demand to the brave … Valiente Chufla.

“Animalism is the failure of society”

—If the 2013 law were loaded, does bullfighting?

“Now that you read so little we should remember that phrase that with the bulls neither potatoes nor kings ended.” In 1563, if I remember correctly, Pope Pius V wanted to abolish the papal bull the bullfighting. That is, this was as important as telling a Christian who would go to hell. And in the 16th century many people aspired to reach heaven because they had little earthly wealth. They would go to hell, but before the bulls would see. Because it is life itself, it is the most real show.

“Is antitaurino or animalist more dangerous?”

—The antitourine is very mixed with the issue of animalism. I have a dog at home and I want it greatly. But one thing that I want my animal, that takes care of it … and another thing is that I make the animal a supremacy over the person. That is the failure of society. Now, instead of talking between us, we go to messages and emoticons, we don’t talk, and instead of a child I have a dog. The dog does not cate in mathematics, is not late home and will not contradict me. It is much more comfortable to take care of a domestic animal and animalism has an important thing, in my opinion, very negative, moral supremacy. That is, if I love an animal I am morally superior to you, that supposedly, in quotes, do not love it, a very simplistic speech.

“Some make pets more caranthors than babies and care more about the dog than the grandfather.”

“F, how many times have I seen this situation? ” Man or woman who passes through department stores and there is a puppy knotted to a traffic signal because he could not go to commerce and that person approaches and says to the dog: «Hello, how are you? What is your name? How beautiful you are. Are you cold? Where is your owner? Where is your dad? Where is your mother? ” After a while the owner comes out and they begin to talk about whether vaccine in this or that site. Well, that same person who has worried about that animal so much, walks 30 meters more and sees on the floor a man or woman without food and without a blanket. But there I don’t stop and he says: «Hello, what is your name? Are you cold? Do you have a family? Have you eaten? Do you want something? ” Because that does answer me. The animal, no; The person, yes. And you, animalist, have a moral supremacy about me? Because? Why do you say it? No. Moral supremacy is first to take care of humanity; Then the rest. We are not at the same height, at all.

“Can they have rights without duties?”

-No. The legislator, from the logical point of view, sends citizens a duty, care about the animal, but the animal cannot be above a person.