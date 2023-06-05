Barely a few months has endured the heart of Joaquín Martínez Sorio (Abarán, 1936), who died last Saturday afternoon, victim of a cruel disease. “Faithful to his principles, patriarch, very generous but stubborn, it was difficult for him to forgive those who hurt him,” one of his daughters was honest.

It has been a very intense life for this beloved abaranero, both in his professional, family and leisure facets. A school teacher, he passed the opposition in Madrid and his first destination was in Minaya (Albacete), later in La Hoya del Campo, and finally in Abarán to teach at his beloved Juan XXIII school, where he directed for twenty years. retiring in 1996. “The history of this school cannot be understood without his contribution, as he did an excellent managerial job,” José Carrasco, official chronicler, recalled yesterday.

At the same time and together with his close friend Jesús Gómez Montiel, a teacher like him, he founded the Montiel-Sorio free education academy, to which José Joaquín Gómez, ‘Mague’, later joined, where they trained countless students from 1961 to 1974. “We respected each other a lot because Joaquín had a strong character and we never had a friction,” admitted Jesús Gómez.

Martínez Sorio was part of the Unión Deportiva Frutera amateur soccer team in the 1950s and was elected councilor for UCD in the Abarán City Council in the first democratic legislature (1979-1983). He was a member of the Abarán for many years and for many years he was also a member of the Agrupación Musical Santa Cecilia, where he was a regular with zarzuela.

I have the honor of belonging to your closest circle of friends, which I forged more than 45 years ago, as a result of my stay at the aforementioned academy. Subscribed to LA VERDAD half a century ago, he kept everything related to our town and on more than one occasion I had to resort to him to, for example, send obituaries at eleven at night from his fax. And every year, and there are a lot, he received a lottery entry by mail for the draw on December 22.

For Pedro Morente, “the legacy of Martínez Sorio can be summed up in his family, Abarán and his friends, among whom I have been lucky to be, more than a friend, honestly, he has been a brother to me.” José María Fernández expressed himself in identical terms. “We have known each other for more than forty years, we have traveled half of Spain and we never had an argument.”

He leaves behind a wife, five daughters and a son, and eleven grandchildren. Yesterday afternoon, hundreds of people attended his funeral in the church of San Pablo to say their last goodbye. Rest in peace, dear friend.