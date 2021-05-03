“What happens in Madrid anticipate what will happen next in Spain ”, the former president of the Community of Madrid, Joaquín Leguina, tells Clarín about the early elections that are held this May 4 in the most heterogeneous autonomy of Spain.

Unexpected, glassy and darned with intimidation and envelopes with bullets addressed to some candidates and officials during the electoral campaign, these elections will be decisive on the board of Spanish politics because they will allow to measure the reach of the right (PP) and how far it will have to open the door to the extreme right (Vox) to govern, on the one hand. And the mobilizing power of the left (PSOE, Podemos, Más Madrid), on the other.

The great favorite is the current president of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso (PP), who had been governing autonomy in coalition with Ciudadanos for two years – the liberal party that could stay outside the Madrid Assembly, the local Parliament – when it decided to call new elections to avoid a vote of no confidence against him.

The regional president of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, is seeking a new term. AFP photo

She is the candidate of the owners and employees of bars, restaurants and hotels who Ayuso won over by not complying with the restrictions recommended by the national government to slow the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Spain, the Covid has already infected almost 3.5 million people and caused the death, according to official figures, almost 80,000.

This Monday of electoral closure, or “day of reflection” as they call it in Spain, the Ministry of Health reported 16,500 new infections since Friday and an incidence of 223 positive cases of Sars-Cov-2 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

“Here, in Madrid, almost 600,000 people live from the hotel industry and I think they are going to vote en masse on behalf of this lady (Ayuso)”, says Leguina, a history of the PSOE who held the Madrid presidency for twelve years, between 1983 and 1995.

Leguina was the only PSOE president who ruled Madrid. He did his military service with Felipe González, confesses that he will not vote for the PSOE candidate in these elections, Angel Gabilondo, and destroys the figure of the president of the government in a book he has just published, Pedro Sánchez, history of an ambition.

– What changed between the community of Madrid that you governed and the current one?

-Many things. It modernized, pre-industrialized, changed the structure of the population and grew, until the crisis of 2008, where it received a good stick. And now, the pandemic. The containment policy that Díaz Ayuso has carried out so that the economy does not collapse has been good.

-Is it a political error that the national government is as involved in an autonomous election as Pedro Sánchez did in this campaign?

-Yes. This time Sánchez has been very involved in the regional battle and the truth is that Mrs. Díaz Ayuso has taken up the gauntlet and has waged a battle, not against the PSOE, but against “the sanchistas.” If the PSOE has a significant drop in votes, that will fall on Sánchez.

Pablo Iglesias, from United We Can, candidate in Madrid. Photo DPA

-What caused the wave of death threats?

-Radicalization from the point of view of discourse. But radical discourse is one thing and votes are another. Pablo Iglesias – the leader of United We Can who left the vice presidency to run in these Madrid elections – has gone down into this arena, he has confused people. Then Vox also brings them to him. But neither are going to get too many votes. The polls give a clear victory to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The only question is whether he will win an absolute majority or will have to rely on some other party. He could do it in a party more to the right than the PP, Vox.

-Is there the Madrid identity that the PP candidate tried to build during the electoral campaign?

-Does not exist. In Madrid nobody is a foreigner. Isabel Díaz Ayuso was not born in the Community of Madrid. He was born in Avila. I was not born in Madrid. I am of Basque origin and born in Cantabria. And that’s why they haven’t stopped us from voting.

-What do you think of the PP campaign that raised “Freedom or communism” or that of Podemos, “Democracy or fascism”?

-In Spain there is no fascism. Here there has been a tremendous dictatorship that was the Franco regime. Pablo Iglesias has not suffered it but I have. I know what it was. The lack of freedoms, the persecution. But Franco was nothing like Mussolini. Of those who waged war in favor of Franco, none are left alive.

-What is the main challenge for those who govern the Community of Madrid?

-It is still the pandemic. We are extremely fortunate to be in the European Union, which has mistakenly changed economic policy, in my opinion, in the great crisis of 2008, but from there all the countries are going to take advantage, especially the most needy, those of the south: Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal.

-What would be the most convenient for Madrid if the PP wins, as the polls say, but not with a sufficient majority?

-That the PSOE abstain so that the PP can form a government without the participation of other parties. And then silver deals. It would mobilize the PSOE in favor of a global agreement that implies non-dependence on small sectarian parties.

Madrid. Correspondent

