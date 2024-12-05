12/05/2024



Updated at 11:59 a.m.























Joaquin Sanchez take one more step. A year and a half after putting an end to his career as a professional footballer, the man from Porto is betting on the world of fashion. A project called UACO which will be released this Friday, December 6 in Seville.

Joaquín’s media impact is high. It could be seen for more than two decades throughout his time as a professional footballer and also when, once his retirement was announced at the end of the 22-23 season, he went on to carry out different tasks in the Real Betis organizational chart.

UACO will be officially presented at the Lagoh Shopping Center in Seville this Friday at 12:00 p.m. and will be attended by Joaquín himself. This event promises to be a meeting point “for fans, followers of freestyle style and fashion lovers with their own identity.”

It is an idea that “was born as the evolution of Joaquín’s personal essence”, a “brand philosophy that will try to reflect his personal values ​​and that will invite authenticity.”