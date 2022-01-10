Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and former Minister of Security Genaro García Luna, both imprisoned in the United States, are investigated in Mexico for a covert operation by the United States to introduce weapons into the country, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said.

A federal judge issued arrest warrants against seven people, including Guzmán and García Luna, as part of a so-called “Fast and Furious” operation, through which, between 2006 and 2011, the United States illegally introduced more than 2,000 weapons into the country. Mexico, in order to track whether they would reach the hands of criminal groups and their leaders and, in this way, obtain their capture.

The Justice investigation established that “these weapons were not only illegally introduced into the country, but were also used in various criminal acts” in Mexico.

The arrest warrant against Guzmán, García Luna and the other five cited was motivated “for their participation in the case, called Fast and Furious. Details of how they participated in the operation, which angered the Mexican government and which the Attorney General’s Office called “absolutely illegal and inadmissible”, were not released.

Guzmán was extradited to the United States in 2017, and in 2019 he was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge in New York. García Luna, who was Secretary of Security from 2006 to 2012, was arrested in the state of Texas in December 2019 on charges of alleged ties to the Sinaloa cartel. He awaits judgment.

The United States is also investigating the operation. Guns were introduced to Mexico as drug trafficking-related violence increased. According to official figures, more than 300,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since 2006, when the government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation.

