Joaquín He turned 43 while they recorded the Docu-Serie The Captain in America. His wife, Susana, had an immense surprise as a birthday. “I don’t know if you’re prepared for this moment“He said.

The woman ordered her to close her eyes, as well as her two daughters, while they were sitting in a restaurant. “Happy Birthday!“He exclaimed a few seconds later the very Jennifer López.

The former soccer player got excited and hugged the singer. “I don’t believe it!” The daughters exclaimed. “When he put my hands on my shoulders, It was as if God had come down“The protagonist confessed.

“I know you like my music,” Jennifer said. “I saw your video of The ring On YouTube“He revealed, about one of the most viral and fun moments of which he was a Betis player.” Alejandro told me, “Joaquin replied with a wide smile.

“You are very funny,” the guest laughed. “He was as stunned, gone, he gave me courage“Susana laughed simulating jealousy.” Do you want to sit for a little while? “Joaquín invited Jennifer at that time, and she delighted the proposal delighted.