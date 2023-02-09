He co-stars in a play based on Faust, at the Gran Teatro Nacional. “We all have the right to raise our voice,” she says about the situation.

In the musical Da Capo, Joaquín Escobar plays dumas, the character inspired by Mephistopheles, from Faust. The staging (February 14 and 15), in which the protagonist receives the proposal to have other lives in exchange for her soul, she is accompanied by the Voices of the Sun choir. “What one wants is that this can be seen by as many people as possible, because it is a display show, it is very difficult not to be moved. Opening now is an enormous effort”, tells us the actor aware of the social and political crisis.

“We are in difficult times and we do not know when calm will arrive, but our work consists of this: It is not only a matter of hope, but the idea is to bring different realities to the stage or that may resemble what we are going through. In the middle of that, the viewer can come out with an apprenticeship, something with which he can talk with the family or with whoever he wants. That will already have been our ‘goal’, having achieved it”.

Escobar participated in the version of Faust from 2015. Back then, the cast, with Alfonso Santistevan Like Mephistopheles, he invited politicians to reflect on power. “Yes I remember (smiles) and it matches. What we live is, so to speak, cyclical. Of course, at times more seriously, but we always experience these serious circumstances. We have gotten used to it, we have normalized it, which does not mean that it is normal and that is the fight, ”he comments and gives his position on the protests. “We all have the right to speak up and I hope you will always respect that right. Let’s seek respect and never stop being so. And to certain people who confuse raising their voices with acts of vandalism —which are not all— I would say that violence has never been the solution. Peruvians do not deserve to go to that place. Aggression is not a solution either, but it has gotten out of hand and it’s a shame.”

In ‘Bad Girl Antics’

With more than 100,000 followers on social networks, the actor is still reminded of his character from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, a production to which he does not rule out returning. “They constantly ask me if I’m coming back, even in the ‘for’ time of the series. I told them ‘first the series has to come back’. That it was recorded again has been beautiful news. I am focused on my projects, but it is a call that would make me very excited. has become ours ‘Chavo del 8’ national”.

Away from local television, the actor traveled to Mexico for the casting of the series ‘Mischief of the bad girl’, from VIX Plus. “The opportunity to do a casting arose, I had been handling the issue of the Mexican residence and it just coincided with the fact that they called me. I did it, it is a brief participation, but I got to know how they work, it is one of the countries that produces the most and I hope that Peru can achieve that at some point. I think artists deserve it. As long as the big television stations continue to see only the numbers —because I know that it is a business—, the opportunities are not going to increase ”. Escobar has an appearance in the series and plays a Peruvian artist. “It’s in the fourth chapter, he only has about five texts. It’s a scene in a bar and a fight breaks out, they fight. He is quite malicious, he is a convert where they are giving firewood in every possible way to the revolutionary, the character of Rowi Prieto (Paul Escobar). Honestly, I would tell my actor friends ‘my scene was a bit small’ and they would say the show was ‘the biggest thing here’. I arrived in Mexico thinking about whether I would be up to the task and I have returned happy, with great enthusiasm for what may come.”