Joaquin Escobar He held an interview with La República in which he said that he feels very happy to return to Peruvian television with a production that promises a lot like ‘Dad in trouble’ and assured that in its premiere it has already left high expectations.

Many of us remember the Peruvian actor for his role in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ as Yoni Gonzales Pachas, the remembered son of ‘Luchito’. After more than 5 years, Joaquin Escobar returned to Peruvian television; This time in a new novel that will make people talk, in which he also shares a cast with actors such as Bruno Odar and Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, who were also part of his family in the Peruvian series. He continues reading this interview to find out about the return of the Peruvian actor in style in the new production of Latin.

@latina.pe ⚓ @Joaquín Escobar will play Jonathan Quiroz, Vicky’s son. He is in the Naval Academy, he is a partner and friend of Cristóbal Seminario, with whom he will have more than one confrontation for love 😳 📺 Learn more about him today at the grand premiere of @Papá in Apuros, immediately after @El Gran Chef Famosos ♬ original sound – Latina Television

How did Joaquín Escobar return with the role of Jonathan Quiroz in ‘Dad in trouble’?

His return to television interested him a lot because knowing that the Peruvian viewer will turn on the TV to watch an episode of the project he is in is something that excited him greatly.

“I got to the point where I dreamed of reconnecting with the Peruvian viewer, who showed me a lot of affection since my career began,” said Joaquín. On the other hand, he told us that when this opportunity to cast for ‘Dad in Trouble’ arose, it was with great enthusiasm and hope of being able to stay; For this reason, he feels very grateful that they have trusted in his work.

—Does Jonathan Quiroz have some characteristics of Yoni Gonzales?

—At the time, when Carla Quispe called me to do the casting for about 15 minutes, I was thinking about whether it was a good idea to pass the tests or not, for the same reason that Jonathan Quiroz and Yoni would be similar characters. Even though this would be my 11th TV project, ‘There is room at the bottom’ It was so massive and successful, there are many people who only recognized my work from that project when I had already been acting for about 8 years, but they didn’t remember previous work.

When the possibility of casting came, I thought about it because perhaps the Peruvian viewer was going to think that it is the only type of character I can play, but I wanted to do TV again so much that I said “no, let’s go.” Justo was also talking about it with Bruno Odar while we were waiting for a scene to record in ‘Dad in trouble’; I told him that he could easily make a copy paste from one character to another because he had similar characteristics, but I decided to approach it from another place to show other things to the viewer without betraying what the directors were considering in the script.

—What will it be like to compete now against ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ for Joaquín Escobar?

—You don’t have to cover the sun with a finger; Yes, there is a competition and for me it is an honor to share schedules and coincide. We, like the other project, are putting a lot of heart and punch into what we are doing and I believe that those who benefit the most are the viewers who have more entertainment options to watch on free-to-air television.

—Would Joaquín Escobar return as Yoni to ‘AFHS’?

—At the time, when ‘At the bottom there is room’ returned to television after 5 years, there was no formal proposal, but the possibility of returning was mentioned on more than one occasion. Moving forward, I don’t know what the future holds for me and my career.