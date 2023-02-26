The actor Joaquin de Orbegoso He returned to the popular series “Al fondo hay sitio” as Mike, the famous ‘backward Gringo’. The Peruvian artist has a wide acting career and has always received the support of Katia Condos. But what link do they have?

Joaquin de Orbegoso is a Peruvian actor who plays Mike Miller in the series “Al fondo hay sitio”. The well-remembered ‘Gringo atrasador’ is very popular among fans of “AFHS”, since he had a key role in previous seasons. Although he is widely remembered for this role, De Orbegoso has also given life to various characters in the theater. In all these years, one of the people who has given her the most support is the actress Katia Condos. Thus, many wonder what relationship the two artists have.

The Peruvian artist remained in the memory of the fans of “AFHS” by “ruining” the relationship they had Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera) and Fernanda de las Casas (Nataniel Sanchez). That is why his return generated various emotions in the followers of the successful production of América TV.

What is the relationship between Joaquín de Orbegoso and Katia Condos?

Joaquin de Orbegoso and Katia Condos They are brothers from the same mother. This was announced by the actress herself through her social networks. For example, in August 2020, Condos congratulated De Orbegoso for her work in a play.

“Proud of my brother Joaquín de Orbegoso. I loved the play ‘Una noche con Grotowski’, of which he is the producer, and all the music you will hear is made by him. Yupi! Happy for you!” The publication generated the interest of many users, who did not hesitate to ask the television host if they were really related. Given this, Federico Salazar’s wife replied: “Brothers in real life, from the same mother.”

Joaquín de Orbegoso and Katia Condos are brothers from the same mother. Photo: capture Facebook/Katia Condos

How old is Joaquín de Orbegoso and what is the age difference with Katia Condos?

The Peruvian actor Joaquín de Orbegoso is 43 years old, since he was born on June 24, 1979, in the city of Lima. He is 11 years younger than his sister Katia Condos, 54. It should be noted that the actor from “Al fondo hay sitio” is also the brother of Phoebe Condos, founder of the emblematic group Mar de copas.

Orbegoso He studied Psychology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), but is dedicated to acting. As he revealed to Caretas, his interest in art comes from her family. “My dad is a plastic artist (…). The funny thing is that when I was a child, I didn’t like acting; however, I always ended up acting because they said that I wasn’t doing it badly,” said the artist.