Joaquín de Orbegoso made his surprising return to the national series 'At the bottom there is room' after 10 years of appearing for the first time with the character of Mike Miller. In this new plot, the character managed to consolidate a relationship with Macarena after his failed attempt to conquer Fernanda de las Casas. For many internet users and followers of the series, the real name of Joaquín de Orbegoso has caused curiosity. We tell you this and more details below.

What is the real name of Joaquín de Orbegoso?

A surprising fact for those who follow Joaquín de Orbegoso is that, unlike many Peruvians, he has three names. Joaquín Martín Buenaventura de Orbegoso Seoane is the full name of the remembered 'Rafael Mendoza' from 'That's Life'.

This information was unknown to many and he was responsible for making it public in a recent promotional video, as part of a campaign for a renowned bank in the country.

'Michael Miller' was one of Joaquín de Orbegoso's most recognized characters. Photo: América TV

Who are Joaquín de Orbegoso's parents?

Joaquín de Orbegoso He is the son of the renowned painter Guillermo de Orbegoso. Joaquín inherited not only the surname of a family with deep ties to Peruvian art, but also a unique artistic sensitivity. Guillermo, known for his ability to capture the essence of landscape and culture, has undoubtedly been a significant influence on Joaquín's artistic appreciation and worldview.

On the other hand, Regina Seoane Morla, Joaquín's mother, has played a crucial role in his personal and professional training. Although less known in the public sphere, her unconditional support has been a pillar in Joaquín's development.

Joaquín de Orbegoso's father is of Spanish descent. Photo: Instagram / Joaquín de Orbegoso

What connection does the actress Katia Condos and Joaquín de Orbegoso have?

Within this family environment, the relationship of Joaquín with his half sister, the actress Katia Condos. This connection reveals the interconnectedness of talents within the family.

The inheritance from his father, Guillermo de Orbegoso Orbegoso, and the relationship with his mother, Regina Seoane Morla, as well as the connection with his half-sister Katia Condos, have enriched his artistic and personal vision. In the world of entertainment, Joaquín's story demonstrates that family legacy and support are essential to cultivating and developing the skills that eventually captivate audiences.

