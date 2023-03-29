Joaquin de Orbegoso has won the hearts of the followers of “Al fondo hay sitio” with his role as Mike Miller on the América TV soap opera. The Peruvian actor, who gives life to the ‘backward Gringo’, made a strong return to television. After passing through the previous seasons, the brother of Katia Condos has worked on different cultural projects, such as plays. However, not only was he linked to the world of art, but he has also developed into another trade with which he has surprised his fans.

Orbegoso He is usually active on social networks, especially on his Instagram account, where he usually posts photos of his daily life, as well as his other great passion. But what activity away from the artistic field does he practice? We tell you.

What is the other passion of Joaquín de Orbegoso, the Mike Miller of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The other great passion of Joaquín de Orbegoso is carpentry. The Peruvian actor knows how to make all kinds of objects, from chairs to tables, or other wooden items. As he revealed in the program “Send whoever is in charge”, he cultivated his interest in this trade in his childhood when he saw his father make different artistic works with his hands.

“Well, my father was a person who did everything in the house with his hands, he was a plastic artist, and he did everything, and I always thought that when I was old I was going to have a workshop, and one day I said: ‘What am I going to do? to wait until old, or, perhaps, I’m already old and it’s time,'” he said.

Joaquín de Orbegoso is passionate about carpentry. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

The member of “Al fondo hay sitio” also revealed that he knows how to design different pieces. “I’ve made everything from tables to chairs to wooden surfboards, everything,” he added.

Joaquin de Orbegoso He usually shares the work he does with wood through his social networks. On her official Instagram account, for example, she has posted several tutorial videos on how to create simple and useful items for the home.

How old is Joaquín de Orbegoso?

The actor who plays Mike Miller in “Al fondo hay sitio” he is 43 years old. The Peruvian presenter was born on June 23, 1979. He grew up in a family linked to art. He is the son of a plastic artist and his sisters Katia and Phoebe Condos have been linked to the world of acting and music, respectively, from a very young age.