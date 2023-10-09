Joaquín de Orbegoso is one of the most iconic actors in the series ‘There is room at the bottom’, since his character, Mike Miller or better known as ‘Gringo Atrasador’, managed to steal the affection of the followers of the América TV production. Although he usually talks little about his personal life, it is known that his partner is the professional surfer and actress, Vania Torres. In this note, we tell you more curious facts about both characters from the artistic world.

What does Vania Torres, Joaquín de Orbegoso’s partner, do?

Vania Torres stands out in the world of sports: she participated in international surfing championships, in which he achieved several triumphs for the country. This earned him to take part in the next Pan American Games that will take place in Chile this year.

On the other hand, she also works in the artistic world, like her partner, since she is an actress in various plays and her most recent work can be seen in her role as Ivana in the soap opera ‘Forgive me’.

Vania Torres and Joaquín de Orbegoso. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Vania Torres

How many years apart are Joaquín de Orbegoso and Vania Torres?

The actor Joaquín de Orbegoso was born on June 24, 1979, making him 44 years old a few months ago. In the case of his current romantic partner, the athlete Vania Torres He came into the world on November 6, 1995, that is, to date, he is 27 years old. In conclusionbetween the two there is a difference of 17 years: Katia Condos’ brother is older than the surfing medalist who will represent Peru at the 2023 Pan American Games.