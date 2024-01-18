Joaquín de Orbegoso and Vania Torres ended their romantic relationship. The actress known for working in the soap opera 'Perdóname', starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, revealed the reasons why she ended her romance with the popular 'Gringo atrasador' from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Next, in this note, she knows what happened to the couple and how many years they were together.

Why do Joaquín de Orbegoso and Vania Torres end their romance?

The actress Vania Torres He surprised more than one by confirming that he ended his three-year relationship with Joaquín de Orbegoso. “Everything is fine. In truth, these are things that happen…” she commented at the beginning.

After that, the actress was asked if their relationship had completed its cycle: “It's not the idea when you start being with someone, but it can happen and it's normal. He's a super cool guy, and we'll be friends.”

In this regard, the interpreter told the reasons that both decided to take different paths. “There was no serious problem, it was simply life, time, the pandemic has been hard and took its toll.”“he added.

The age difference between Joaquín de Orbegoso and Vania Torres was 16 years. Photo: Instagram/ Vania Torres

What does Vania Torres, ex-partner of Joaquín de Orbegoso, do?

Vania TorresShe is a Peruvian actress who participated in the soap opera 'Forgive me'produced by Michelle Alexander, with the character of 'Ivana', who was a boxer.

Vania Torres in América TV soap opera. Photo: Instagram/Vania Torres

However, this is not his only passion, so is sport. Through her Instagram account, it was learned that the 28-year-old girl likes surfing and horse riding..

It should be noted that Vania participated in the PASA Games in 2023, in which she obtained a silver medal, which gave her a direct pass to thePan American Games 2023. Likewise, she won the gold medal in the South American Beach Championships.

