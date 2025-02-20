Until the irruption of Rosalia In the music scene it used to say that the most international Spanish was Julio Iglesias. But among these two artists many forget that there is a person who has traveled the best stages in the world with his art and that often goes unnoticed. That is Joaquín Cortésthat at 55 he returns to the tables with his work ‘Essence’, the most personal of his career. But it is not discouraged, or let your age an impediment. «The dancers have an expiration date, I think There are few who continue dancing at my age. At least at the level I dance, ”he tells ABC in a telephone conversation.

This March 21 Joaquín Cortés returns to the stages of Spain, where it is more difficult to find him. His agenda is usually busy “giving seven laps to the world.” But this Highlight international tour that he first postponed for the pandemic and then because he wanted to spend time to his children now begins in Fuenlabrada. After delighting his audience he will leave for “Latin America, Central America, surely Mexico, some of the United States and then we will throw for the Middle East,” he says. They will not stay there, they are talking with Asia and even some African countries and some in Europe.

«Flamenco, dance, is a universal language», Explains Joaquín Cortés, who began to dance with only 12 years when his family moved from Córdoba to Madrid. With 14 he was accepted in the National Ballet of Spain and began traveling around the world with his art. Forty years later it is an institution and knows the different international scenarios as if they were their hall. «People go crazy with flamenco. There is no country where you like more than anotherthe ‘apphusimeter’ is practically the same on all sides, ”he says.

With an exception, because “they applaud more abroad than in Spain,” he confesses. Although he does not want to admit it, Joaquín feels that perhaps at home he is valued less than it was. When questioning if he believes that his career has the recognition he deserves he answers: «That question had to be done upside down. Do you think an artist like me is recognized in Spain? In the end, no one is a prophet in their land and where appropriate seems especially striking. «Don’t you think It should be more recognized in my country than I am out? It would be the logical thing to recognize me more here, ”he admits.









But even being aware of his successes, Joaquín Cortés does not launch or lost ambition. «I keep learning every day. I have a lot left, ”he says. And I would be happy to work with artists of all kinds, from Rosalía or C Tangana to international singers such as Taylor Swift. “I already did it with JLo at that concert in Puerto Rico, which I was at that time 29 years old and now I am 55,” he explains.

In September he was at the Venice Festival and in May he will go to Cannes, where he anticipates that they will give an award to his career. «I am the first Spanish to dance in the Hollywood OscarsI have also made films, ”he recalls, referring to ‘The flower of my secret’ by Pedro Almodóvar or ‘Gyps’ by Manuel Palacios.

His anecdotes with the stars

When asked about his tour and the anecdotes he still remembers more he mentions some already known, such as when Paul Newman appeared at the door of his hotel room and kissed his feet, fascinated after seeing him act. Maradona did the same and Michael Jackson asked him to show him some flamenco steps. Madonna was before him, pregnant with Lourdes León, to ask what he was. “I have been very, very strong and very good things,” he says. But are they still surprising? «Not everything surprises you as the first time, like when you are 20 years old and it comes Valentino to recite a poetry in your dressing room Because he has been impressed seeing you dance, ”he says.

All these anecdotes, of course they deserve a series like the one that Julio Iglesias is supposed to be preparing with Netflix. He has also had offers, although none has materialized at the moment, but knows that The time will come to tell your story.

Although he admits that he continues to enjoy when the new generations are now the ones that are fascinated with his talent. And despite the almost 40 years of career on the tables, Joaquín admits that he still feels nerves before going on stage. «There is always a tingling before startingwhen you are just behind the curtain and you know that there are 1,000 or 5,000 or 20,000 people. But that is where it is shown that you are an artist, you know? That you are alive, you feel and suffer, ”he confesses.

And precisely, he feels and suffers. In 2023 he suffered a fading while he was with his children and did many evidence to try to find out the reason. Luckily, he stayed in nothing. «In the end he stayed in anecdote, I had a poorly cured bronchitis With an asthma principle, the thing mixed and what happened happened. But I’ve already been fine later, it had been working very well for a year. Now the important thing is, return to the stage after this time that We have been a little standing», Reveals. Although last year he was in some concerts in the United States and in Madrid he acted at the Teatro Real, but it has been a relatively quiet years.

Now he plans to organize so that whenever children can travel with him. «When we tour several concerts in a country yes, but if we change much not because is more tired for them», Admits Joaquín. Always with the unconditional support of her partner, Mónica Moreno, “she does not dedicate himself to this world but likes dance, music, like everyone else,” he says. She is a psychologist and already knew where she got when her relationship with the dancer began, but the truth is that they are happy. «He likes this kind of life of the artistic world, this traveling around the world and knowing different countries and triumphing. That is always very pleasant. She is my travel partnerthe mother of my children, and share all the concerns I may have, ”he admits.