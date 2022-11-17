On a day that the departure of Nicolás Gonzalez and the entry of Ángel Correa to the list of 26 called up, the Argentine National Team, through his Twitter account, announced that Joaquín Correa will also miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to an injury in the left knee that occurred during the match against the United Arab Emirates, in which the striker trained in Estudiantes de la Plata scored one of the goals in the 5-0 rout of the albiceleste.
It should be noted that a good number of players were/are with physical discomfort, the coaching staff of the Argentine National Team decided to demand the most from these players to find out what conditions they were in knowing that the World Cup is very close to starting.
Let’s remember that the Inter striker was off the pitch for a couple of weeks during the month of October due to an injury to one of the tendons in his left knee and this meant that he could not be 100% physically. Everything seems to indicate that this injury will sideline him from the World Cup.
Regarding the possible replacements of the Tuco, The Argentine National Team announced that there is no replacement and that this will be decided in the next few hours. Gastón Edul, journalist in charge of following the Albiceleste Selection, published on his Twitter account the options that Lionel Scaloni manages to occupy the place of the Inter player are:
The center forward is living a very good present in a team like Napoli that is being one of the sensations of European football. He stands out for his goal-scoring nose and his passing game.
He is liked by the coach and was on the pre-list of 35 players but he does not occupy the same place as Joaquín Correa on the field. It would be a surprise to see the Atlanta United player in Qatar 2022.
The young figure of Manchester United in the last games before the World Cup stoppage is a young player who can bring freshness to the albiceleste attack. He has not yet debuted with the Argentine National Team.
