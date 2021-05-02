With two goals from Joaquín Correa, Lazio defeated Genoa this Sunday, in a great match that ended 4 to 3. With this victory, the Roman team was close to qualifying for the European cups.

The former Estudiantes de La Plata striker appeared at key moments to open the account in the first half and then to stretch the lead in a highly contested match. The Italian Ciro Immobile (from penalty) and the Spanish Luis Alberto (48) scored the other two goals for Lazio.

The team from the capital was 4-1 up on the scoreboard, but Gianluca Scamacca (from penalty) and Eldor Shomurodov put excitement in the final minutes of the match, although the local team kept the difference and took the victory.

If you add the shout against Benevento and the two against Milan, the Tucuman accumulates a streak of five goals in four games.

In the absence of four days for the end of the Italian championship, Lazio does not give up playing the next Champions League. The heavenly formation accumulates 64 points, two behind Naples and Juventus, although both teams have to play this Sunday, against Cagliari and Udinese, respectively.

