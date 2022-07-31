This man wrote a very revealing book on our political issues called Morrow, Calles and the PRI, edited by PAC publishing house and that everyone should read. It describes the events that turned our political system into a farce after the overthrow of the liberator Agustín de Iturbide, with the interventionist help of the tremendous United States ambassador Joel Roberts Poinsett, the true founder of our political system and later consolidated by the also tremendous Plutarco Elías Calles, “maximum leader of the Revolution” and, worst of all, Benito Juárez and other puppets of the United States, constant intruders in our internal and external affairs, always for purposes of domination, to the point of invading us militarily and strip us of two million square kilometers of our territory.

Mr. Cárdenas Noriega explains how Plutarco Elías Calles imposed Emilio Portes Gil as president and also imposed Pascual Ortiz Rubio as Portes Gil’s successor, all prepared at a PNR (National Revolutionary Party) convention, held in Querétaro in 1928, in that Ortiz Rubio, PNR candidate for the Presidency, was appointed. This was the first “cover up” of the political system.

Don Joaquín Cárdenas says: “On March 1, 1929, the stage was already prepared in Querétaro to simulate the election of the candidate of the National Revolutionary Party -PNR- and that, according to the communications of Morrow (gringo ambassador) transcribed before , will be “elected president in November.” When Sáenz arrived at the Querétaro convention and in the first steps to register the state delegations, he realized that Calles had moved with all efficiency making the convenient “arrangements” so that Ortiz Rubio would be named as the PNR candidate.

Credentials to participate in the convention are only provided to those who commit to supporting Ortiz Rubio, so, without waiting for the opening, Sáenz decides to withdraw from the convention and orders a blackboard to be placed in the offices of the Pro-Sáenz Committee, saying: “ At 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 1929. All the delegations that support the presidential candidacy of Mr. Aarón Sáenz are invited to refrain from attending the the farce of a convention that is intended to be verified”.