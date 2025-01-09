One of the most acclaimed soccer players on the national scene accompanied by his family and several singers, two of them brothers, and actresses, these are the profile of the guests you will have The Anthill the week of January 13 to 16.

On Monday, Pablo Motos will have the presence of Joaquín Sánchez, his wife, Susana Saborido, and their daughters, Salma and Danielaon the occasion of its documentary The Captain in America, which will premiere soon on Antena 3. “It looks like we’re going to make a fool of him,” the presenter joked, referring to his guest.

Andy and Lucas will be the guests on Tuesday on Antena 3. The people of Cadiz come to the program to talk about their farewell tour Our last chordswhich will pass through different Spanish and European cities during 2025.

On Wednesday, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo and Macarena Gómez will attend The Anthill to present the initiative The Silver Credit, promoted by the AXN channel, of which they are ambassadors. This project has the objective of remembering the need to create more leading roles in the audiovisual industry for women over 50 years of age.

Finally, on Thursday, January 16, Pablo Motos will have a visit from Pablo López. The singer will present his new song, The Functionwith which he celebrates his ten years of career, which will sing in his 360 degree concert. A piano, a voicehis new tour.

Also, like every week, The Anthill will have the presence of Susi Caramelo Marron, El Monaguillo and Luis Piedrahita for the comic gathering; Rosa Belmonte, María Dabán, Rubén Amón and Juan del Val for politics; and Tamara Falcó, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Del Val for current affairs.