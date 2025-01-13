The former soccer player Joaquín Sánchez, his wife, Susana Saborido, and their daughters, Salma and Daniela, have been in The Anthill to present your new project as a family, The Captain in Americaa documentary series about his trip along the west coast of the United States.

During the interview, the four of them agreed to tell some anecdotes about their exciting adventures on the other side of the pond. Among them, stands out the wedding they celebrated in Las Vegas.

And although the former Betis midfielder and his wife have been married for 20 years, they wanted to take advantage of their time in the popular American city and to say “yes, I want” again.

“How was it?” Pablo Motos asks them. At the beginning of the story, Joaquín and Susana get into a ‘fight’ when she cannot remember how her husband had asked for her hand for the second time. “She doesn’t even remember,” he says, to which she replies: “You told me to marry you again, but “You didn’t tell me how in love you have been with me all these years.”. “He told you at the wedding,” admits one of his daughters.

After that, the former soccer player explained in more detail how the events occurred: “They gave us 15 minutes, the churches there are small. I was a real cupcake when I saw her coming in wearing white.“.

“It is one of the chapters where you really see what we are. We have tried to live with a lot of energy and joy every day. The public is going to feel very identified with us”, is the reflection with which Joaquín has finished telling the story.

