Former vice-president says that Lula’s government is trying to feed the crisis with the Armed Forces; Barbosa countered: “spare us your hypocrisy”

The former minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Joaquim Barbosa called the former vice president and current senator-elect Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS) of hypocritical and reactionary. He made the statements this Sunday (22.jan.2023) in his bill on Twitter when criticizing a military statement.

to the newspaper Folha de S.PauloMourao I had said that the Lula government was trying to fuel a crisis with the Armed Forces, which would be “bad for the country”. Joaquim Barbosa countered: “’Terrible for the country’ would be a continuation of the riot, the ‘chienlit’ and the insubordination clearly inspired and tolerated by you military men”.

Mourão’s speech criticized by Barbosa was a comment on the dismissal of the then Army commander, General Júlio César Arruda. The reason would be the insistence on maintaining the promotion of lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid.

He was Jair Bolsonaro’s assistant and was accused of participating in a cash 2 scheme. César Arruda’s resignation was sewn together with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio.

Mourão raised the possibility that the dismissal was an attempt to “ask for the head of a military man, without an investigation”. Mauro Cid denies the accusations.