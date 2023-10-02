The appointment was made in an ordinance published in this Monday’s edition of the Official Gazette of the Union

This Monday (2.Oct.2023) the government appointed João Victor Villaverde to the position of Secretary of Institutional Articulation of the Ministry of Planning and Budget. The appointment was published in a concierge in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) and signed by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa. João Victor Villaverde takes over from José Antônio Parente, who will leave the position to take care of personal matters. To take up the post, Villaverde vacates the position of special advisor to Minister Simone Tebet (MDB), which he has held since January.