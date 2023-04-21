In a press conference, the coach of the Monterrey Football Club, Victor Manuel Vucetich, commented that there was no tantrum on the part of Joao Rojas with him, for not having included him in the game against Santos Laguna.
“”Don’t know. There was no tantrum from Joao Rojas, nothing had happened. With who? With me there has been no tantrum, none. And as far as I know, no. I don’t know, a player can normally leave angry because he doesn’t participate, it’s very common, it’s the most common thing there can be, right? But that something like that exists directly with me, no, not in the least. On the contrary, there is very good communication with Joao, he always dialogues every day, right? So there is absolutely nothing in that sense””
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
He ‘king midas‘ Time was given to talk about the multiple casualties that he will have against Mazatlán, all due to different circumstances. In addition, he remarked that he has absolute confidence in all the players to be able to go for the three points and return to the path of victory in the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, after two games with consecutive defeat.
“Yes, and all due to different circumstances, that is, they are not and were not thought of as the arguments to be able to replace them. However, I believe that there is full confidence in all the elements that are within the institution, there is full confidence in those who are going to participate and in that sense, the intention to continue playing with the idea of going out to win. I think the most important thing is good behavior, which is what concerns us mainly, and we will deal in it to improve and correct all the details that we may have”, he assured.
