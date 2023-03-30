Joao Joshimar Rojas’ passage through Monterrey has not been easy. The promising Ecuadorian winger signed with Rayados in mid-2022 to cover the loss of Duván Vergara. However, his progress was abruptly halted as he was injured in his second game with the blue and whites.
The player from El Guabo, Ecuador, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee that sidelined him from the courts. After eight months, Rojas returned to work alongside his teammates and will be taken over by Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the closing of the regular phase of Clausura 2023 and the start of the league.
The Ecuadorian soccer player returned to activity with Monterrey last weekend against Atlas de Guadalajara. The winger started against the Zorros and came off the substitution at minute 64. Joao Rojas has only played 33 minutes in Mexican soccer.
On his return, the South American player said he was happy to have returned to the pitch, affirmed that he feels “physically whole” and that he hopes that what comes next will be better. In an interview with Sancadilla Norte, Rojas spoke about his future as a Monterrey player and if he will leave the club in the coming months.
“I arrived and I broke down. It doesn’t make sense (the start) because no one has seen me either. I don’t think about that, without a doubt that if you don’t have minutes, a player like me is not there to wait anywhere. But mine is different “If I had arrived and today I would be a substitute, I would be packing my things and going home. I am not going to be comfortable anywhere, neither for money nor because it is a good city. I like to be competitive and win, to be the protagonist.”
– Joao Rojas in North SanCadilla
In this way, the Ecuadorian winger ruled out his departure from the Albiazul team for the Apertura 2023.
