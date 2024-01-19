In Monterrey the scenario for this first half of the year is clear, title or title, any other result will cost several people in the institution their jobs, from managers, coaches and players. Thus, the club's idea is to form the best squad possible and Fernando Ortíz is waiting for the signing of some winger with physical and technical potential above what he has on the squad, which can happen as soon as close the departure of Joao Rojas, who is about to return to his country.
After being deleted from the squad on the first day, Rojas understands today that it is either leaving the club or living six months of inactivity, which is why he is about to accept an offer from his country with Barcelona in Ecuador.
More news on the transfer market
The player and his agent are in advanced talks with the Ecuadorian club and the feelings are positive, waiting for negotiations between teams, since Monterrey is in favor of a total sale, although, in case of emergency, they do not rule out a loan to be able to release the foreigner's position.
Monterrey has opened the season with three points at home, however, the feelings around the club are not the best. The royals were received by their fans with a huge boo, remembering that last 2023 the team not only did not win anything, but also suffered eliminations as a home team in both tournaments and a couple of blows that to this day have not been forgiven for the striped bias.
