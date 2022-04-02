The most influential player of Atlético de Madrid in the month of March has been João Félix. They all agree. On the one hand, Artificial Intelligence, which places him, according to Olocip, as the most influential player for his team due to his actions, with an impact of 2.34, ahead of Pedri (2.28) and Vinicius (2.08), the next two in the ranking. In the ideal eleven of March elaborated by Olocip appears also another rojiblanco: Rodrigo de Paul. Eight months after signing him for Atlético, the Argentine is finally the footballer who signed, influential in the game, fundamental. The impact of his actions has generated a value of 1.74 for Atlético.

João Félix has also been chosen March 5-Star player by the fans. “Thanks to the Atleti fans for choosing me once again,” the Portuguese told the club’s media. “I feel good, with confidence, physically and mentally well, happy for the moment we are going through“, he continued. “To continue working, to continue helping the team so that we can conquer many things,” he added.

“We have to continue like this”

“we’re on a roll“, he added. “It’s five wins in a row, our best moment this year. To continue like this, the team is fine, eager, plugged in. We have to continue like this, fighting, working, to finish the season well“, he pointed out what makes them strong: their fans. “In our house we are very strong, we have the support of the fans. I would ask you to continue trusting us. The atmosphere that is lived is incredible, when it is like that, the team comes out better“, he finished.