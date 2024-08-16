Candidate João Pimenta (PCO) registered his candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo without any assets to declare to the Electoral Court. This is the candidate’s second attempt at election. In 2022, Pimenta ran for federal deputy under the same party, but was not elected.

The vice-president on the ticket, Francisco Muniz (PCO), also declared that he did not own any assets, just as he did when he ran for councilor for the same party in the 2020 municipal elections.

Pimenta is 27 years old, a journalist and the son of the president of the Workers’ Cause Party, Rui Costa Pimenta. The candidate is a student political activist and coordinator of the Revolutionary Youth Alliance (AJR). The candidate has 2% of the voting intentions of São Paulo voters, according to the latest Datafolha poll released.



