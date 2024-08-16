Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 20:51

Ruy Carneiro (Podemos), candidate for mayor of João Pessoa, Paraíba, canceled an activity on his campaign agenda on Thursday, the 15th, when he received threats from criminal factions. The candidate was supposed to participate in a plenary session on culture with artistic groups of dance, theater and music who would present demands for the campaign. The event was supposed to take place at a circus in the community of Boa Esperança.

According to the police report, the owner of the circus received orders from the drug dealer known as Sapoti to cancel the event. At first, Carneiro was not going to cancel the event, but the owner of the venue explained that if he did not comply, the circus would be burned down by the criminals, who also threatened his family.

In addition, a resident of the community told the candidate that people linked to drug trafficking were at the circus and that, according to what the resident heard, “the bullets were going to eat”. Given the reports, Carneiro cancelled the plenary session.

In a statement, Ruy Carneiro reported that the episode shows that criminal factions dominate the communities on the outskirts of the state and asked the Federal Police (PF) to help the campaigns in the state. “We have to call the state to account. There is no other way to do it other than to ask for support from federal troops for the elections here in João Pessoa. What happened yesterday (15/8), when the commanders of the parallel power prevented the free exercise of democracy, cannot be seen as normal.”

Carneiro recalled that the Federal Police, through Operation Mandare, is investigating the relationship between criminal factions and politics in João Pessoa. “This is all very serious. That is why it is urgent that the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Police act firmly to guarantee the safety and freedom of expression of all candidates and citizens during the electoral campaign in João Pessoa,” he declared.