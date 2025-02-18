Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the kings of an tennis who have taken under his hand with just 21 and 22 years, but there are those who emerge with less age and push with confidence, self -confidence and an exceptional tennis. Here is Joao Fonseca (Rio de Janeiro, 2006). This 18 -year -old Brazilian already raises passions wherever he goes, champion in Buenos Aires this Sunday, his first ATP title, and with a horizon to which wonders predict.

He won the US Open Júnior 2023, and the Júnior Masters Cup this last November, his progression in just one year has been portentous, of the number 600 to enter within the first hundred – since yesterday, 68 – and give bells. And already among the elderly, which is always difficult to jump, in the Australia Open, in its first game of a Grand Slam, it ended with Andrey Rublev, 9 of the world, with a whipping recital that dismantled the Russian, with 16 titles In his record. A presentation card.

Like many children in Brazil, he started having fun with football, but always combined with the racket until he ended up winning. With twelve years he was already dedicated to individual sport, and among the five best in his category in his country. The results from there support that he was not wrong, and although he still loses more than he earns, he already has a record under his credit: first tennis player born in 2006 to achieve an ATP win. In addition, he is well advised not to burn before reaching the top.

From the age of 16 you saw Roger Federer’s brand, ON, and before completing the age of majority, he signed with Rolex, a brand that also accompanied the Swiss throughout his career. But he did not want the representation agency for 20 times Grand Slams champion – Team8–, which is also his idol, guided his career. Not yet, at least. He keeps his parents as representatives. He, Christiano, is CEO of a Brazilian investment fund; She, Roberta, instilled in her passion for this sport; his older brothers, those who keep him with their feet on the ground; His coach, Guilherme Teixeira, directs his training. Together they try to grow in good direction. He has rejected offers from American universities because the goal is clear: to be a professional and become number 1, although he shares video game games with his friends and unfolds with them to the poker, the other ‘sport’ that is not given badly.









Despite not being the highest players, 1.85 high, has a cannon in your hand, capable of impacting right -wing winners at 180 kilometers per hour, and you take out 225; the latter, at an average of 175, when the greats do not exceed 160; His style is aggressive, and does not plan to give up him, because he prefers to finish the point in three strokes that run from side to side of the track. So it is a good mixture between Sinner’s agility and Alcaraz’s power. He is still a victim of a certain nervousness, of hurry to win, but tries to cure with the experience and accumulation of parties in the world of the elderly.

He feels the weight of the expectations, especially those of his country, sighing for a Guga Kuerten of the 21st century, but they do not stop him; It focuses on today, on its own path, already truffled with consecrated voices that point it as one of the greats of tomorrow. «It is physically and mentally very strong. You only need a little experience. When I look at him, I think he is seeing the next Alcaraz, ”said John Mcenroe. And Alcaraz himself had these words about the Brazilian: «He will be there. Very soon we will put his name among the best players in the world ». They have shared training and it is a matter of little time that they cross in a tie and fight for the scepter of tennis. Andy Murray spoke for everyone on Sunday when he said: “What do you want to see a Fonseca-Alcaraz.” And Fonseca is already here.