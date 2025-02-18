Joao Fonseca defeated the Argentine Francisco Cerú and conquered his first ATP title in Buenos Aires in just an hour and 49 minutes (6-4 and 7-6 (1), which reached his best classification in the ATP ranking. After This achievement is emerging as one of Alcazar and Sinner’s future rivals.

The 18 -year -old Brazilian tennis player became the tenth youngest champion in the younger history and South American to win an ATP title. He got a new milestone by conquering his first trophy as a professional in the Buenos Aires tournament, an achievement that allowed him to ascend from 99 to 68 of the ATP ranking.

I want to win Grand Slams and be number one “

“I am looking high. The sky is my limit, I want to win Grand Slams and be the number one in the world. I am working for that, I have to have a lot of humility and at the same time charisma. I have to have my feet on the ground and I want to thank everyone who is collaborating in my career. Let’s go Brazil and see you in Rio, ”said the tennis player after beating the Argentine.

The young man began his professional career in ITF Futures and ATP Challenger Tour tournaments, where he forged his competitive character. His great jump arrived in the Rio Tournament in 2024, when as a guest he defeated Arthur Fils and Cristian Garín and fell in the quarterfinals against Mariano Navone.

One of the key moments in his career was the victory in the Newgen ATP Finals of Yeda in 2024. There he dominated the tournament without giving a single game, demonstrating consistency. The victory served as a springboard towards the top-100 of the ATP ranking.

In 2025, Fonseca confirmed his potential in the Australian Open by exceeding the previous phase and convincingly defeat Andrey Rublev, a top-10 of the world ranking, in the first round.

His performance in Buenos Aires earned him the recognition of the public and the respect of his classmates, such as the congratulations of Carlos Alcaraz, who publicly congratulated him on his social networks after winning the title: “Impressive, Joao. Congratulations “

Andy Murray expressed his enthusiasm to see a future confrontation between the Brazilian and the Murcia: “I can’t wait to see the first Alcaraz-Fonseca.” Making it very clear that the expectation around the young man is increasing.