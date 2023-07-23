Another of the summer soap operas revolves around Joao Félix, the player does not want to continue at Atlético de Madrid and the mattress set does not want whoever has been its most expensive signing in history to date to continue to be linked to the squad. Everything points to the young attacker leaving Atlético but it is not yet known where his future will go.
Recently Joao Félix gave an interview for Fabrizio Romano in which he confessed his love for the FC Barcelona but the Portuguese’s desire to play for Barça is more a dream than a realityCurrently, it does not seem to have a place in the team led by Xavi Hernández, the priorities are different and even so, it would be necessary to close the departure of certain players such as Raphinha, Lenglet, Eric García, Kessié…
Next today we will show you the possible destinations of Joao Félix
Although it is perhaps the least feasible due to the factors mentioned above (there are other priorities and certain players from the club have to be released for Joao Félix to arrive), the possibility still exists. In addition, the player’s representative is Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with Joan Laporta, so if that is the player’s desire to wear the culé shirt, perhaps he will make an effort to come
The club that gave birth to Joao Félix does not forget him, in fact, every day that passes without resolving the future of the Portuguese attacker plays in favor of a Benfica that wants to take advantage of just that. They want to be present in case Joao finally continues without offers or a club to go to. From Benfica they feel him as one of their own. According to points from Portugal, Di María, who has returned to the Portuguese club this summer, would have spoken with Joao Félix to think about a return to the red team.
Another possibility is that he ends up at Paris Saint Germain but for this a movement would have to take place that would unleash everything, Mbappé would have to sign for Real Madrid in order to leave a free space that can be occupied by Joao Félix
