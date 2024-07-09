The talented Portuguese striker João Félix has made his position clear regarding his immediate future in the world of football. Currently playing for Atlético de Madrid, Félix has imposed one non-negotiable condition: He wants to have his fate resolved before July 27, the date on which he is scheduled to rejoin the red-and-white discipline..
The young attacker, who arrived at Atlético in 2019 as one of the most promising players in European football, has had a tense relationship with coach Diego Pablo Simeone and several of his teammates. This situation has generated an uncomfortable atmosphere that Félix prefers to avoid at all costs. He does not want to meet Simeone or most of the players again. The only figure with whom he maintains a good relationship at the club is president Enrique Cerezo.
Joao’s desire is clear: he wants to play for FC Barcelona. The Catalan club, for their part, have shown interest in the Portuguese, but have other priorities on their agenda, such as the signing of Nico Williams. According to internal sources, this could hinder Barça’s ability to meet the Portuguese’s demand to resolve his future before the deadline.
Despite the complexities, Joao is determined to avoid a return to Atletico without a definitive solution. His insistence on resolving his future before July 27 is a reflection of his desire to find a more favourable environment to develop his career and get away from the tensions he has experienced in Madrid.
The outcome of this situation will be known in the coming days, and football fans will be attentive to every move in this case that could redefine the future of the talented João Félix.
